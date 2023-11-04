HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene

Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case after an early morning incident.

Police officials say the incident occurred in Honolulu at 12:03 on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the suspect is a 31-year-old man, and the victim is a 30-year-old man.

Officials say the suspect used a dangerous instrument to cause injuries to the victim.

Police also say the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires — and hundreds more are on the brink
Xylazine
Horse tranquilizer-related deaths reported in Hawaii amid disturbing national trend
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Kilauea Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kahala. It’s also in need of a refresh,...
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
Donnie's Barbecue & Soul Food Express Will be at the Taste of Waipahu from 4-9PM serving smoke...
Soul food and Southern-style BBQ comes to the Taste Of Waipahu
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained; 1,100 acres burned
Actor Daniel Dae Kim and his wife Mia were among the celebrities and foodies at a recent Hawaii...
Hawaii Food & Wine Festival celebrates chefs, mixologists from across country
A fire weather watch has been issued for all leeward areas and Central Oahu.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather watch taking effect Sunday