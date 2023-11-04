Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder case after an early morning incident.

Police officials say the incident occurred in Honolulu at 12:03 on Saturday morning.

Authorities say the suspect is a 31-year-old man, and the victim is a 30-year-old man.

Officials say the suspect used a dangerous instrument to cause injuries to the victim.

Police also say the suspect fled the scene prior to their arrival.

Currently, no arrests have been made.

This investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

