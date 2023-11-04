Hawaii Island police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with outstanding arrest warrant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are searching for a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threat, assault, and theft, said authorities.

Police say 52-year-old Lee Mallon is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are asking residents to be on the lookout, but they warn not to approach Mallon.

Police say Mallon is known to frequent Kona and Ka’u.

If you see him, call (808) 935-3311.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

