Hawaii Island police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man with outstanding arrest warrant

Hawaii Island police are searching for a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threat, assault, and theft, said police.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Police say 52-year-old Lee Mallon is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials are asking residents to be on the lookout, but they warn not to approach Mallon.

Police say Mallon is known to frequent Kona and Ka’u.

If you see him, call (808) 935-3311.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

