Hawaii Food & Wine Festival celebrates chefs, mixologists from across country

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Among the out-of-state chefs taking part in the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival on Oahu -- chef and Food Network show host Tyler Florence, who was at the Hawaii Convention Center Crush’d event Friday night, serving F1 Australian beef loin stuffed into a toasted popover with Bearnaise sauce and black truffle.

On Thursday night, celebrities like Daniel Dae Kim joined foodies, chefs and mixologists from Hawaii and across the country to kick off the festival’s Oahu iteration with creative dishes and drinks at an Asian street food style event at the ʻAlohilani Resort in Waikiki.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s House of Blanc & Rouge event at Ko Olina, Sunday’s Fit Brunch at the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort and several tasting events at the Halekulani.

On November 18th, the Festival is hosting a special “Taste Our Love for Maui” event at Wailea Beach Resort to raise funds for disaster recovery.

For more information, visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.