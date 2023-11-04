Hawaii company describes historic transfer of Red Hill fuel out at sea

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Friday, the Empire State tanker, which can carry 16 million gallons of fuel, sat at a mooring about two miles off Kapolei.

On Thursday, it made a third trip from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to the Island Energy Services’ mooring.

The cargo is fuel that has been drained by gravity from the underground Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

Jon Mauer, president and CEO of Island Energy Services, says mooring masters from their Kapolei Terminal take command of the ship.

“It’s almost like a valet parking attendant in a way. They come in, they take control of the vessel and they’ll position it so it’s safely secured in our mooring,” said Mauer.

The mooring masters bring on board giant hoses that connect to the ship. The fuel is pumped in pipelines about 2 miles under the sea and then 1 mile to the company’s Kapolei Terminal.

Mauer says the whole process can take 24 to 36 hours and there have been no major problems.

“We’ve got a key team looking after the assets making sure it’s done safely and reliably to make sure we are avoiding any potential incidents with the community or the environment,” said Mauer.

The company says it’s transferred almost 34 million gallons of Red Hill fuel to Kapolei after quickly building 5 new tanks under a $170 million dollar contract under the Defense Logistics Agency.

After the Red Hill tainted water disaster in 2021, Mauer says he’s proud to be a part of an historic defueling operation.

“I just feel very inspired and proud that we have an organization that’s been able to put in place a solution that was causing so much issues for the residents here on Oahu,” he said.

The company says this current transfer of fuel should be completed Saturday.

