FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather watch issued for the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a fire weather watch for portions of the state for strong winds and low humidity levels that could increase the threat of wildfires.

The fire weather watch will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for leeward areas of all islands as well as Central Oahu, where a wildfire has been burning above Mililani Mauka since Monday.

Forecasts call for east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour during that time, along with relative humidity levels dropping to near 40% Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

The fire weather watch does not predict where and when new fires will start. However, the strong winds and low humidity, coupled with dry brush due to drought conditions, can contribute to extreme fire behavior, and any fires that do start can spread rapidly.

The Weather Service and your HNN First Alert Weather Team say you should avoid outdoor burning if a Red Flag Warning is issued. It is recommended that any activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed until after the winds die down.

