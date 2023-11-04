HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Fire weather watch issued for the weekend

A fire weather watch has been issued for all leeward areas and Central Oahu.
A fire weather watch has been issued for all leeward areas and Central Oahu.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a fire weather watch for portions of the state for strong winds and low humidity levels that could increase the threat of wildfires.

The fire weather watch will be in effect from Sunday morning through Monday afternoon for leeward areas of all islands as well as Central Oahu, where a wildfire has been burning above Mililani Mauka since Monday.

Forecasts call for east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour during that time, along with relative humidity levels dropping to near 40% Sunday afternoon and Monday afternoon.

The fire weather watch does not predict where and when new fires will start. However, the strong winds and low humidity, coupled with dry brush due to drought conditions, can contribute to extreme fire behavior, and any fires that do start can spread rapidly.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The Weather Service and your HNN First Alert Weather Team say you should avoid outdoor burning if a Red Flag Warning is issued. It is recommended that any activities that could throw off sparks should be delayed until after the winds die down.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting
Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained as authorities prepare for stronger winds
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds expected to pick up over the weekend
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Friday, November 3, 2023
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions persist, stronger winds with more...
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds return this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and mostly dry today, stronger winds with more showers expected over...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, November 2, 2023