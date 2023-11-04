First Alert Forecast: Trades returning with an increasing fire weather threat

After a lengthy break, the trade winds are making a comeback and will become quite breezy and gusty as a strong high pressure area builds to the northeast. While we are welcoming the winds, they’re also increasing the chance for critical fire weather conditions starting Sunday afternoon, with a fire weather watch taking effect at that time. Winds could get strong enough to trigger a wind advisory Monday.

We’re also tracking a cold front is forecast to stall near or just north of Kauai this weekend. This weakening front could increase showers mainly for the Garden Isle Monday. Forecast models are in disagreement on whether the remaining moisture will get wrapped up in the trade wind flow and carried to the rest of the islands, but for now those areas can expect drier conditions.

Checking the surf, a small medium-period north-northwest swell is expected to fill in Saturday, bringing some head-high to overhead sets for north shores. South shores will get a few background swells, while east shore waves will trend upward as the trade winds strengthen. For mariners, a small craft advisory is in effect until at least 6 p.m. Saturday for the usual windier coastal and channel waters around Maui County and Hawaii Island.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.