3 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Waianae

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a critical hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving three pedestrians occurred in the Waianae area early Saturday morning.

Police officials say the incident occurred around 12:11 a.m. on Farrington Highway.

Officials say that a motorist, who has yet to be identified, was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Farrington Highway and collided with three adult male pedestrians fighting in the roadway.

The impact of the collision caused one of the pedestrians, 18, to collide with an unoccupied vehicle parked to the right of the roadway.

The unidentified motorist hit the parked vehicle before it continued traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The unidentified motorist was possibly driving a white pickup truck with pipe racks.

Due to the crash, two of the victims were taken to the hospital: the 18-year-old was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old was in serious condition.

And officials say the third male pedestrian, 20, drove himself to an area hospital in good condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

