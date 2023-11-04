HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 pedestrians injured in hit-and-run crash in Waianae

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police say a critical hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving three pedestrians occurred in the Waianae area early Saturday morning.

Police officials say the incident occurred around 12:11 a.m. on Farrington Highway.

Officials say that a motorist, who has yet to be identified, was traveling eastbound in the left lane on Farrington Highway and collided with three adult male pedestrians fighting in the roadway.

The impact of the collision caused one of the pedestrians, 18, to collide with an unoccupied vehicle parked to the right of the roadway.

The unidentified motorist hit the parked vehicle before it continued traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway without stopping to render aid or provide information.

The unidentified motorist was possibly driving a white pickup truck with pipe racks.

Due to the crash, two of the victims were taken to the hospital: the 18-year-old was in critical condition, and the 19-year-old was in serious condition.

And officials say the third male pedestrian, 20, drove himself to an area hospital in good condition.

At this time, it is unknown if speed, drugs, or alcohol are contributing factors.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires — and hundreds more are on the brink
Xylazine
Horse tranquilizer-related deaths reported in Hawaii amid disturbing national trend
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Kilauea Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kahala. It’s also in need of a refresh,...
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
Kauai’s Planning Department has ordered a longtime manufacturing company to stop operating at...
Company building affordable homes faces fines for operating near historic preservation site
Honolulu police investigate attempted murder case; Suspect fled scene
HPD launches attempted murder investigation; suspect at large
The century old company, which has been working with the county to build affordable housing,...
Company building affordable homes faces fines for operating near historic preservation site