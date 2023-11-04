HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Company building affordable homes faces fines for operating near historic preservation site

The century old company, which has been working with the county to build affordable housing,...
The century old company, which has been working with the county to build affordable housing, has been constructing frames at this manufacturing site on ag land in Koloa.(Courtesy)
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai’s Planning Department has ordered a longtime manufacturing company to stop operating at an historic site on the island’s south shore.

The company said it never meant to break any rules.

Kauai’s Planning Department found that HPM Building Supply’s truss manufacturing site at the old Koloa Sugar Mill was operating without the proper zoning permits.

The century-old company, which has been working with the county to build affordable housing, has been constructing frames at this manufacturing site on ag land in Koloa.

HPM tells Hawaii News Now it believes it was legally operating under the area’s light industrial designation.

But Kauai’s Planning Department inspected the site last month and issued a notice of violation and cease and desist order on October 23rd.

Bridget Hammerquist, president of Friends of Maha’ulepu, is one of its critics.

The county initially approved HPM’s request to operate on a property next to the mill.

A judge vacated that approval and no longer plans to build there.

HPM then set up shop in existing buildings at the mill which is designated as a historic preservation site.

“These giant trucks and loads of lumber and forklifts and saws and air guns,” said Hammerquist. “I don’t think they care about the people who live here, they’re just into making money, it’s sad.”

HPM released the following statement:

“HPM continues to operate in existing buildings of the Old Kōloa Sugar Mill and we believe this is consistent with the light industrial designation under the Kaua’i General Plan and the South Kaua’i Community Plan.

We are currently working with the County of Kaua’i to resolve the notice of violation for our operations in the existing Old Kōloa Sugar Mill buildings. We plan to provide the County with a response as requested within the allotted 15 calendar days of our receipt of the notice.”

HPM Building Supply is facing a fine of $10,000.

The Kauai County Planning Director Ka’aina Hull said this is still an ongoing enforcement and could not comment at this time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires — and hundreds more are on the brink
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained as authorities prepare for stronger winds
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
In another emerging barrier to recovery in Lahaina, many homeowners are discovering they don’t...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year