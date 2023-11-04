Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fans of Lee’s Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this Thanksgiving.

The longtime business on King Street announced it will be closed Nov. 20-23 because it doesn’t have enough staff or pie crusts — which they make by hand — to meet the demand.

“My mother retired and my brother used to come in and help us bake overnight before,” said owner Eric Lee.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for 40 years non-stop every Thanksgiving and this is the first year we have to shut down because we don’t have enough manpower,” said baker David Mora.

Lee didn’t want to disclose how many pie crusts are needed to meet the holiday rush, but says it takes an entire year for workers to make them because they’re hand made and no machines are used.

Thanksgiving is the bakery’s busiest and most profitable week. Every year, since they opened in 1981, people stand in long lines for their piping hot pies.

“Inside the kitchen is very hectic,” said Mora.

While it’ll be the end of a Thanksgiving Chinatown tradition, it will be the first time in decades the Lees will spend Thanksgiving week together at home and not behind the counter.

“We’re really grateful for the customers we have and their loyalty,” said Lee.

Lee’s Bakery will be open the day after Thanksgiving and normal hours after that.

As usual, their pies are first come first served.

