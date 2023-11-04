A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kilauea Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kahala. It’s also in need of a refresh, and city planners already have a vision on what it should look like.

It currently has four lanes of traffic, mostly through a residential area. But it’s showing the signs of years of wear and tear and is up for repaving.

“We have a Complete Streets ordinance here at the City and County that we passed more than ten years ago that says basically every time we do a project like a roadway paving or a rehabilitation, we have to consider improvements for all roadway users,” said Renee Espiau, the city’s Complete Streets Administrator.

That means including bicyclists and pedestrians. Espiau said at a recent virtual community meeting, the number one concern was speeding.

The city’s solution: reducing the two lanes on each side to one driving lane and one bike lane.

“Obviously if we can provide fewer travel lanes, you really remove opportunities for people who want to swerve around and kinda go as fast as possible,” Espiau said.

But the mauka end of Kilauea Avenue near Waialae Avenue includes Kahala Mall, where more than 20,000 daily motorists have to navigate numerous driveways and intersections. That concerns longtime Waialae-Kahala Neighborhood Board Chair Rich Turbin, who’s also a lawyer.

“If you want a personal injury attorney like myself to make a lot of money, yeah, put bike lanes there, because there are going to be injuries a-plenty,” he said. “It’s just not the responsible thing to do.”

The city counters that the bike lanes are safer for everyone. Espiau said, for example, that the protected bike lane on King Street has lowered the number of crashes because of increased awareness.

“I think people are now used to bicyclists on that corridor and now they’re looking out for them when they make turns,” she said.

Nothing has been finalized yet, but city law calls for bike lanes, and perhaps lowering the speed limit, maybe in two or three years. As with many other redesigns, drivers will lose lanes and parking spaces, but they will still be able to get around town.

“We want to make sure that when we do Complete Streets that we are not shutting down the streets for automobiles,” said City Transportation Services Director Roger Morton. “We recognize that automobiles are the predominant way of getting around town.”

