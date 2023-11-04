HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bodies of both men trapped in collapsed coal plant have been recovered

Martin Co. Building collapse
Martin Co. Building collapse(WSAZ)
By Eric Fossell, Makenna Leisifer and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 9:44 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/ Gray News) - The body of the second individual who was trapped in a building collapse that happened Tuesday in Martin County, Kentucky, has been found.

In a release from Kentucky Emergency Management, and on behalf of Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty, the second person, Billy “Bo” Daniels of Pike County, was recovered by Search and Rescue teams on the scene of the building collapse Friday.

The body of Alvin Nees, also of Pike County, had already been recovered, officials confirmed during a press conference Friday.

The men were doing contracting work during preparations for demolition when the 11-story building, located at an idled coal processing plant, collapsed.

The bodies of both men will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort.

Officials said the Kentucky State Police are conducting the death investigation of both men. State officials said they plan to investigate the cause of the collapse.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Aerial view of the destroyed Aina Nalu condominium complex, which will need to find millions to...
Many Lahaina homeowners lack adequate insurance coverage to rebuild
According to the Hawaii Small Business Development Center on Maui, about 600 businesses have...
600 Maui businesses have closed since the wildfires — and hundreds more are on the brink
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka 70% contained as authorities prepare for stronger winds
Fans of Lee's Bakery and Kitchen in Chinatown will have to make other plans for pies this...
Key shortages mean a Thanksgiving tradition in Chinatown won’t be happening this year

Latest News

Kilauea Avenue is one of the busiest thoroughfares in Kahala. It’s also in need of a refresh,...
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company offering a free AR-15 and turkey with roof purchase
Kilauea Ave. in Kahala is up for a Complete Streets makeover.
A busy Kahala thoroughfare next up for the city’s ‘Complete Streets’ treatment
Roof EZ based in Florida is offering a free AR-15 and turkey if you buy a new roof from them in...
Florida roofing company giving free turkey, AR-15 with roof purchase