Toddler shoots self at preschool with gun dropped by fleeing teen suspect

Las Vegas police say a toddler was injured Friday after shooting themself with a gun that was discarded by a teen suspect who was fleeing another incident.
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:53 PM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a toddler was taken to a local hospital after shooting him or herself with a gun that was allegedly dropped by a teen suspect fleeing another incident.

In a briefing Friday afternoon, police said it all started when a teenager got into a physical altercation with an adult on a public transportation bus. The teen pulled out a firearm and shot the adult, police said. The adult was taken to UMC Trauma for treatment.

While running from the scene, police said the teen jumped a wall at a nearby daycare. In doing so, police said the teen then discarded the loaded firearm in the daycare’s playground before he continued to flee.

Moments later, police said a child at the daycare picked up the firearm and it discharged, striking the toddler.

In the briefing, police said the toddler, identified as being under the age of 5, was currently in “stable but critical condition.”

The individual who was shot on the bus is in stable condition, according to police.

The teen suspect will be booked into Clark County Juvenile Detention Center, according to LVMPD Deputy Chief Reggie Rader.

“We are consulting with the DA on all applicable charges as well as considering charging that individual as an adult,” Rader said.

The incident remains under investigation.

