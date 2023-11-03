HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

President Biden to travel to Lewiston, Maine

Traveling in the role of comforter-in-chief
By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:29 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - At the invitation of Maine Governor Janet Mills, President Biden and the First Lady will travel to Lewiston, Maine to comfort the latest American city still dealing with the aftermath of a deadly mass shooting.

18 people were killed and more than a dozen others injured when a lone gunman opened fire in a bowling alley and a bar back on October 25th in Maine’s second-largest city.

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree represents Maine’s 1st Congressional District.

“Well, we’re just so grateful to the president and the first lady for coming to visit our state. We still feel shattered. People are grieving. Funerals are just beginning for the 18 people who were lost and their families and their communities are really struggling, trying to put all the pieces together at this time.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says the President will pay respects to the victims and grieve with families and community members still impacted by the deadliest mass shooting this year.

“Unfortunately, this type of trip by the president has become too too familiar. Far too familiar. Too many times, the president and the first lady have traveled to communities completely torn apart by gun violence. As the president said last week, this is not normal and we can’t accept it as normal.”

Maine is the latest state President Biden has had to visit in the wake of a mass shooting. Gun violence remains a pervasive problem across the country and the President has called this latest mass shooting in Maine “outrageous”. The president in September announced the creation of the federal Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

Maine’s Senators Angus King (I) and Susan Collins (R) paid tribute to the victims in speeches on the Senate floor on October 31.

At the White House, I’m Jon Decker.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache
A city spokesperson said the establishment is operating without an active liquor license. And...
‘I feel helpless’: Unpermitted nightclub in Kakaako has its neighbors moving out
Body camera video shows damage, reaction of witnesses at the scene of a near fatal Makaha crash...
Prosecutors detail evidence ahead of trial against 4 HPD officers in near-fatal crash
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster

Latest News

Authorities are asking for the public’s help as it begins to investigate the cause of a large...
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway
Tourists visit an observatory in the DMZ to get a glimpse of North Korea from South Korea.
From weddings to war: What’s driving tourism between Hawaii and South Korea
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
In this courtroom sketch, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, background center, is cross examined...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway