PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks football, the MLB World Series and some co-host superlatives

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Cienna Pilotin and Davis Pitner are back to talk some of the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football’s road game against Nevada, the upcoming high school football playoffs and the MLB World Series.

Plus, they try to see which superlatives match their co-hosts!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

