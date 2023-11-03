Lawmakers, advocates call on military to do more to address violence against Native Hawaiian women

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Advocates and lawmakers are calling on the military to bolster their response to a state-commissioned report on violence against Hawaii women and girls.

The Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force report, which was released last year, showed Native Hawaiian girls represent a disproportionate of missing children in and that women subjected to sex trafficking are at higher risk of going missing or being murdered.

The report also found a worrisome percentage of predators are active-duty military members.

Over the summer, in a resolution, the state Senate urged Indo-Pacific Command to share data with the task force, implement anti-sex trafficking campaigns on Hawaii military bases, and issue a public statement committing to zero-tolerance for trafficking and child sexual exploitation.

In a statement, a spokesperson said installation commanders, “are eager to support the state’s effort to determine what role the U.S. military can play in protecting Native Hawaiian women and girls from the scourge of sexual exploitation, and to educate and inform within our own ranks. We plan to do so with continued engagement with the various state agencies involved in this effort.”

The spokesperson also said that Indo-PACOM and the DOD “have a zero tolerance policy for trafficking in persons; it is a prosecutable offense under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice.”

Findings from task force report (HNN)

The task force was headed by Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women Executive Director Khara Jabola-Carolus before she left the commission in March. Before the task force report, national studies on the topic hadn’t specifically looked at Native Hawaiian women.

According to the report, more than a quarter of girls missing in Hawaii are Native Hawaiian.

“The report was meant to identify the actors who established the sex industry and sex trafficking here. It proved the military has played a significant role,” Jabola-Carolous said, adding Native Hawaiian girls are overrepresented in domestic violence, sexual assault, and sex trafficking.

Following the report’s release, U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono took the issue to the nation’s capital.

“Following the Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Task Force’s report, I’m also working to ensure the military does its part to prevent violence and trafficking against Native women,” Hirono said, in a written statement to HNN, adding she’s pushing for a “comprehensive program to combat sex trafficking to include on-base signage” and robust training.

Sex trafficking in Hawaii (Hawaii News Now)

State Rep. Jeanne Kapella, of Hawaii Island, said it’s “horrifying” that the military remains complacent in the fight against human trafficking. By not meeting the key recommendations of the task force, she said the military continues the colonization of Native Hawaiian women.

“If you’re not going to be a partner ... then you are only further trafficking and enslaving and exotic sizing native women and the female body,” Kapela said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson said the governor strongly supports the state Attorney General’s ongoing anti-trafficking efforts. “He is also mindful of the intersection between military presence in the islands and the welfare of our kamaaina community,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities have noted that Schofield Barracks is the only military base in the U.S. that proactively conducts investigations into sex trafficking. But some say more needs to be done.

In its report, the task force wrote, “Law enforcement cooperation between the Hawaii State Department of the Attorney General and Department of Defense (DOD) is not enough to tackle this problem.” The report said the Military Code of Uniform Conduct is not being fully implemented.

State Rep. Natalia Hussey-Burdick, whose district includes the Marine Corps Base Hawaii, helped push for the legislative resolution on violence against women. She said she was motivated by the 2022 murder of a woman living in her district. Her husband is accused in the fatal stabbing.

Dana Alotaibi was killed while on the H-3 Freeway.

Before her death, Alotaibi recorded herself saying that the military had done nothing after she reported violence. She had documented her abuse on social media. Hussey-Burdick said she wants answers on the case and what preventive measures are being taken.

Dana Alotaibi was allegedly stabbed to death by her active-duty Marine husband stationed in Kaneohe. (Dana Alotaibi Facebook)

Hussey said changing commands every three years mean key issues could fall through the cracks.

She also said those changes could offer opportunities to “build bridges.”

“My community is one of the closest to that potential risk for higher gender-based violence and trafficking, and exploitation, especially of concern for the children,.” she said. “But it’s important to work with the military, and especially with their changing command every three years.”

Kapela, too, remains determined to keep the report in the public eye.

“We have these studies that come out all the time, and unfortunately, some of them just sit on shelves,” she said. “At the end of the day, I think it’s really important that we push through the military, who obviously are a large presence here in the state,” Kapela said.

One of the recommendations in the Senate’s resolution urges Indo-PACOM to share gender-based violence prevalence data with the task force.

Nikki Cristobal, principal investigator for the task force report, said that military cooperation with data could help tackle the issue faster. And time, she say, matters.

“We’re talking about lives, right? Like we’re talking about actual people’s lives and actual girls being used for sex as we speak right now in Honolulu and Waikiki,” Cristobal said.

Red dresses were used to represent missing and murdered Native Hawaiian women and girls. (Hawaii State Commission on the Status of Women)

Meanwhile, the task force is also preparing a second report to be issued next year.

Researchers are also collecting information from those who provide services to Native Hawaiian survivors of violence. For researcher Makanalani Gomes, the study is personal. She said she’s had members of her won family go missing and is working on collecting qualitative stories.

“For me, it’s about defending all that is sacred, which includes us,” she said.

“There’s a lot of honor and reverence in this because these folks stories deserve to be told,” she added. “That they’ll not have gone missing or murdered in vain and that they have that we can elevate them to the ancestors that their lives meant something and it taught us so much.”

Cristobal remains optimistic that the next report will cause ripples, just as the first one did.

Jabola and researchers agree that the community should be at the center of any approach against violence towards Native Hawaiian women. “DOD does not know our community better than us. I guess my hope for the second report is that it proves that,” Jabola said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.