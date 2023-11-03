First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen on Friday, becoming breezy this weekend as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands.

An approaching front may increase shower coverage for portions of the island chain early next week, with the best chance of enhanced showers on Kauai.

The current north-northwest swell will remain relatively steady through Friday.

Reinforcing pulses of moderate north-northwest swell are due in late Friday through Saturday, and again late Sunday through Monday.

Surf along south facing shores may briefly trend down early Friday, but should rise slightly late Friday into the weekend while surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough early next week as strong trades return.

