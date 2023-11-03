HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds pick up over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will gradually strengthen on Friday, becoming breezy this weekend as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands.

An approaching front may increase shower coverage for portions of the island chain early next week, with the best chance of enhanced showers on Kauai.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

The current north-northwest swell will remain relatively steady through Friday.

Reinforcing pulses of moderate north-northwest swell are due in late Friday through Saturday, and again late Sunday through Monday.

Surf along south facing shores may briefly trend down early Friday, but should rise slightly late Friday into the weekend while surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough early next week as strong trades return.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions persist, stronger winds with more...
First Alert Forecast: Breezy trade winds return this weekend.
First Alert Forecast: Hot and mostly dry today, stronger winds with more showers expected over...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, November 2, 2023
Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: The trade winds will soon return to the islands
First Alert Forecast: Light winds will persist through Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 1, 2023