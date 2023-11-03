2 storied Japanese-American newspapers in Hawaii prepare to print their last editions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Herald — “Hawaii’s Japanese-American Journal in English” — has been around for 43 years, sharing and perpetuating Japanese-American history and culture. It’s published twice a month, but the last issue will be Dec. 1.

Editor Kristen Nemoto Jay got the news last month.

“For me personally, it was devastating,” said Jay.

“You are talking about years of stories, writers, history and culture,” she added.

She saod subscriptions had been declining.

“I saw the numbers of subscribers and I’d keep track how many we’d have over the years. The writing was kind on the wall as I saw it was dwindling slowly,” she said.

About 10 people work for The Hawaii Herald and it’s sister Japanese language newspaper, Hawaii Hochi, which was established 111 years ago and printed daily.

Hawaii News Now has learned it, too, is expected to shut down in December, but there’s been no official announcement yet from management.

Both newspapers have a strong cultural heritage.

“Its founder that founded Hawaii Hochi, Fred Kinsaburo Makino, he started this publication to be a beacon, a voice for Hawaii’s largest immigrant plantation workers,” she said.

Over the years, The Hawaii Herald broke ground on many stories, including its first Pride issue last year and a Black History month issue this year.

“I’m honored and happy to know that I think we did the best we could,” said Jay.

The Hawaii Herald is on social media and fans can leave their tributes to the paper there.

