Episode 180: Hawaii is sleep-deprived. Here’s what you can do about it

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By Stephanie Lum
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you getting enough sleep?

If you aren’t catching those zzzz’s, you’re not alone.

A recent study found Hawaii is one of the most sleep-deprived states. Worries about finances due to Hawaii’s high cost of living and sleep apnea are some of the things keeping us awake.

Dr. Ronson Sato, the lead physician for the Kuakini Pulmonary Sleep Center, joins us with tips on how to get a more restful sleep.

