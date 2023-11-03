HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Deposits are delayed at multiple banks, Bank of America says

Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.
Bank of America warned its customers of a deposit delay affected several banks.(Source: Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Bank of America alerted customers on Friday that “some deposits may be temporarily delayed” due to a problem impacting multiple banks.

The company assured customers their accounts are secure and balances will be updated as soon as deposits are received.

The bank said no action is needed from customers.

Down Detector, which tracks the status of various websites and services, reported customers at Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Truist and Wells Fargo complained of issues Friday morning.

According to one industry source, the issue appears to be related to the automated clearing house, which is a network for processing transactions.

The source said the problem does not appear to be a bank-specific issue.

None of the banks provided a comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hours-long Kapahulu standoff
HPD: Suspect in custody following hours-long standoff with police in Kapahulu
Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting
Attempted murder suspect Jason Walker with sword on Facebook before he allegedly attacked a...
Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka just 30% contained; smoke, ash continue still a headache
Crews continue to battle Mililani Mauka fire
Federal investigators seek tips as probe into large Mililani Mauka wildfire gets underway

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, in...
Maine community awaits Biden as it mourns after a shooting that left 18 people dead
Eric Trump, center, appears at the fraud trial for his father, former President Donald Trump,...
Eric Trump testifies in civil fraud trial he relied on accountants for financial statements’ accuracy
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, U.S. Capitol Police push back rioters trying to enter...
Ex-State Department official sentenced to nearly 6 years in prison for Capitol riot attacks
During a news conference late Thursday afternoon, Martin County Judge-Executive Lon Lafferty...
1 dead, 1 still missing 2 days after old coal plant’s collapse