Brutal sword attack in Waikiki leads to lawsuit against convenience store chain

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was one of the most disturbing crimes ever seen in Waikiki: A sword attack last summer that severed a man’s arm in front of multiple witnesses.

That crime has now led to lawsuit against one of the nation’s biggest convenience store chains.

The lawsuit says in the last five years there have been more than 4,700 police calls about the 7-Eleven location — more than two calls per day. The complaint filed in Hawaii Circuit Court accuses 7-Eleven of remaining lax in security and in managing a potentially dangerous employee.

The lawsuit includes photos of Jason Walker showing off a sword on his Facebook page.

Attorney J. Blaine Rogers said that was a warning flag 7-Eleven should have caught.

“It’s quite menacing it does not hide Mr. Walkers infatuation with dangerous and harmful items,” Rogers said.

Walker is now charged with attempted murder.

At about midnight on July 21, 2022, multiple witnesses at the intersection of Ena Road and Kalakaua Avenue saw the uniformed 7-Eleven employee attack a man with a sword.

Alex DeJarnette lost his left arm below the elbow and suffered multiple slash wounds to his body. Attempts to reattach his right hand were only partially successful, attorney Loretta Sheehan said.

“He has a thumb,” Sheehan said.

“In short, his wife has to do everything for him. She MacGyvered with rubber bands forks and spoons so that he can bring a fork to his mouth. But he can’t do anything.”

On the night of the attack, which DeJarnette does not remember, the lawsuit said DeJarnette tried to avoid Walker by buying a pack of cigarettes from another clerk.

Rogers said the attack may have been retaliation for a prior confrontation at the store – when, after being excluded from a conversation between DeJarnette and another clerk, an enraged Walker came after DeJarnette with a golf club.

“And our client defended himself by macing him,” Rogers said.

The lawsuit says the violence might have been prevented if 7-Eleven had professional security on the property — to protect customers and not force counter clerks to be unofficial security guards.

“Unfortunately, Mister Walker did just that and he was the wrong guy for the job,” Rogers said.

Sheehan added, “You know, working at a 7-Eleven after midnight, in Waikiki, it’s a tough job. It’s a tough crowd. 7-Eleven had the duty to protect its employees, and to protect its customers.”

Hawaii News Now reached out to 7-Eleven’s public relations and legal teams for a response and did not hear back. Walker’s trial for attempted murder is scheduled for later this month.

He’s been in custody on one million dollars bail since the attack.

