Authorities seek help in tracking down sex assault suspect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted for a sex assault that happened in the Kalaeloa area last month.

The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 4.

According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, the victim was walking on Independence Street when a male on a bicycle sexually assaulted her then fled.

The suspect is described as a Filipino male who was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.

He faces fourth-degree sexual assault charges.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.

