Authorities seek help in tracking down sex assault suspect
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:36 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect wanted for a sex assault that happened in the Kalaeloa area last month.
The incident happened around 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 4.
According to Honolulu CrimeStoppers, the victim was walking on Independence Street when a male on a bicycle sexually assaulted her then fled.
The suspect is described as a Filipino male who was wearing a gray hoodie and black pants.
He faces fourth-degree sexual assault charges.
Anyone who may have further information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (808) 955-8300.
