HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

UH kicks off public phase of ambitious $1B fundraising campaign

School leadership and members of the UH foundation announced the launch of "For UH, For Hawaii."
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:21 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is kicking off the public phase of a $1 billion fundraising campaign, calling it the most ambitious effort of its kind in the state’s history.

“UH has a unique responsibility as Hawaii’s sole public university to provide high-quality higher education opportunities that improve the quality-of-life for our people and communities throughout the islands,” said UH President David Lassner, in a news release. “Private support is critical to helping students and families for whom higher education is the bridge to a thriving future.”

Walter A. Dods Jr., a graduate of UH Manoa’s Shidler College of Business, will serve as the campaign’s chair. “We believe this historic campaign will elevate UH to its greater potential as a world-class university and provide a solid foundation for Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Dods.

“There is no better investment than investing in Hawaii’s future leaders.”

Donors have already committed more than $569 million during the quiet phase of the campaign toward the $1 billion goal. The donations include $50 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, for ocean and climate change research.

Dods made a $5 million donation to UH’s new Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs.

The campaign is aimed at bolstering scholarships and student success, funding research “that matters,” and bolstering opportunities for Native Hawaiians, and improving UH’s sustainability.

For more information, head here: uhfoundation.org/4uh4hi.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka continues to send smoke, ash into downwind communities
A city spokesperson said the establishment is operating without an active liquor license. And...
‘I feel helpless’: Unpermitted nightclub in Kakaako has its neighbors moving out
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies

Latest News

Kaylee Shimizu, of Ewa Beach, and Jason Arcilla, of Pukalani, Maui, won the battle round of...
Both Hawaii contestants on ‘The Voice’ advance in competition after winning battle round
As a retired prosthesis expert, Ramona teaches technicians at the Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital...
Family: Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza crosses border out of war zone
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka continues to send smoke, ash into downwind communities
Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m....
Midday Newscast: Some DOE schools limiting outdoor activities as smoke from fire spreads