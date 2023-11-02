UH kicks off public phase of ambitious $1B fundraising campaign

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii is kicking off the public phase of a $1 billion fundraising campaign, calling it the most ambitious effort of its kind in the state’s history.

“UH has a unique responsibility as Hawaii’s sole public university to provide high-quality higher education opportunities that improve the quality-of-life for our people and communities throughout the islands,” said UH President David Lassner, in a news release. “Private support is critical to helping students and families for whom higher education is the bridge to a thriving future.”

Walter A. Dods Jr., a graduate of UH Manoa’s Shidler College of Business, will serve as the campaign’s chair. “We believe this historic campaign will elevate UH to its greater potential as a world-class university and provide a solid foundation for Hawaiʻi’s future,” said Dods.

“There is no better investment than investing in Hawaii’s future leaders.”

Donors have already committed more than $569 million during the quiet phase of the campaign toward the $1 billion goal. The donations include $50 million from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, for ocean and climate change research.

Dods made a $5 million donation to UH’s new Residences for Innovative Student Entrepreneurs.

The campaign is aimed at bolstering scholarships and student success, funding research “that matters,” and bolstering opportunities for Native Hawaiians, and improving UH’s sustainability.

For more information, head here: uhfoundation.org/4uh4hi.

