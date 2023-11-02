HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

This Burger King worker makes the best Whopper in the country

Burger King employee Heather Gear has been crowned the "Best Whopper maker in North America." (Source: WTVG)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:13 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (Gray News) - Burger King held its annual convention earlier this month in Miami.

Workers from Burger King franchises in the U.S. took part in the Whopper Challenge to see who could make the best Whopper sandwich.

Ohio Burger King employee Heather Gear was named the winner of the company’s national competition and took home the “Best Whopper maker in North America” title.

Gear earned a Golden Whopper Award along with $10,000.

“It kind of took me about a week to sink in that I won,” Gear said. “It feels surreal. Like it was something out of reach until you win it.”

She said she would be using the money to help pay for her upcoming wedding.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Mililani Mauka wildfire
Wildfire above Mililani Mauka continues to send smoke, ash into downwind communities
A city spokesperson said the establishment is operating without an active liquor license. And...
‘I feel helpless’: Unpermitted nightclub in Kakaako has its neighbors moving out
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies

Latest News

FILE - Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight makes an appearance at Indiana...
Renowned college basketball coach Bob Knight dies at 83
University of Hawaii at Manoa law student Anna Weightman is hoping to qualify for the debt...
UH kicks off public phase of ambitious $1B fundraising campaign
Attorneys representing Alex Murdaugh want the judge who presided over his murder trial removed...
Alex Murdaugh’s defense wants trial judge removed from all future hearings
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Republicans confront Tuberville over military holds in extraordinary showdown on Senate floor
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., listens as Republicans try to elect Rep. Mike Johnson,...
House rejects effort to expel Rep. George Santos of New York