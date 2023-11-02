Suspect charged after man shot in face on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 44-year-old has been charged in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in Ocean View, Hawaii Island police said.

Police said Dorson Buddy Behrendt was charged with numerous offenses, including attempted murder and robbery, after a man was shot in the face on Oct. 15.

Police found the 53-year-old victim lying on the street near Aloha Boulevard and Paradise Parkway in Hawaii Ocean View Estates.

The victim was transported to Kona Community Hospital with a gunshot wound to his face and was later medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

At last check, he remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Police later identified Behrendt as the suspect.

His bail has been set at $35,000.

