Sources: Barricade situation in Kapahulu forcing road closures, heavy police presence

Sources: Barricade situation in Kapahulu forcing road closures, heavy police presence
Sources: Barricade situation in Kapahulu forcing road closures, heavy police presence(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:52 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation is shutting down roads in Kapahulu Wednesday evening according to police sources.

HPD responded to a call of a ‘threatening’ case just after 5:30 p.m.

Makaleka Avenue from Date Street to Winam Avenue is closed and Winam Avenue from Kapahulu Avenue to Makaleka Avenue is also shut down.

Police sources say a large team is responding.

So far no word of any injuries or a description of the suspect.

HNN has reached out to HPD for more information and is awaiting a response.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

