Sources: Barricade situation in Kapahulu forcing road closures, heavy police presence
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:52 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation is shutting down roads in Kapahulu Wednesday evening according to police sources.
HPD responded to a call of a ‘threatening’ case just after 5:30 p.m.
Makaleka Avenue from Date Street to Winam Avenue is closed and Winam Avenue from Kapahulu Avenue to Makaleka Avenue is also shut down.
Police sources say a large team is responding.
So far no word of any injuries or a description of the suspect.
HNN has reached out to HPD for more information and is awaiting a response.
The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
