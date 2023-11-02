Sentencing delayed for convicted killers in grisly North Shore murder case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted killer Stephen Brown could someday be paroled after all.

A judge vacated on Wednesday a jury’s recommendation that Brown receive a life sentence without parole for the 2017 murder of North Shore housekeeper Telma Boinville.

The sentencing change follows a Hawaii Supreme Court opinion on misleading jury instructions.

Brown and ex-girlfriend Haley Dandurand — who was also convicted of murder — will now both be sentenced on Dec. 6.

