Sentencing delayed for convicted killers in grisly North Shore murder case
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted killer Stephen Brown could someday be paroled after all.
A judge vacated on Wednesday a jury’s recommendation that Brown receive a life sentence without parole for the 2017 murder of North Shore housekeeper Telma Boinville.
The sentencing change follows a Hawaii Supreme Court opinion on misleading jury instructions.
Brown and ex-girlfriend Haley Dandurand — who was also convicted of murder — will now both be sentenced on Dec. 6.
