Sentencing delayed for convicted killers in grisly North Shore murder case

Stephen Brown goes on trial on murder charges in January. Prosecutors say he and Hailey...
Stephen Brown goes on trial on murder charges in January. Prosecutors say he and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete to kill Telma Boinville in 2017.(none)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:05 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Convicted killer Stephen Brown could someday be paroled after all.

A judge vacated on Wednesday a jury’s recommendation that Brown receive a life sentence without parole for the 2017 murder of North Shore housekeeper Telma Boinville.

The sentencing change follows a Hawaii Supreme Court opinion on misleading jury instructions.

Brown and ex-girlfriend Haley Dandurand — who was also convicted of murder — will now both be sentenced on Dec. 6.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

