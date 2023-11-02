HI Now Daily
PODCAST: On a mission to revolutionize combat sports, MMA world champion shares her 'fight story'

Six-time MMA World Champion Angela Lee Pucci shocked the MMA world with her retirement...
Six-time MMA World Champion Angela Lee Pucci shocked the MMA world with her retirement announcement in Singapore on Sept. 30.(Courtesy: ONE Championship)
By Megan Ramones and Kyle Chinen
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 10:51 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On a mission to revolutionize combat sports and champion a global movement for mental health, six-time MMA World Champion Angela Lee Pucci sat down with Hawaii News Now to talk about the launch of her nonprofit “Fightstory.”

In the one-on-one interview, Angela also discussed her decision to retire from mixed martial arts and recalled the day she bid farewell to the cage.

LISTEN:

Since losing her younger sister, Victoria, to suicide last December, Angela has been focused on building Fightstory in her honor.

Recently, Angela opened up about her own suicide attempt back in 2017.

Fightstory aims to inspire, heal and unite the world through the stories, struggles and triumphs of fighters from all walks of life.

Angela hopes that through this movement, it will empower not only athletes but the entire world to prioritize their physical and mental wellbeing, ultimately breaking stigma surrounding mental health.

Their main message? You are not alone. Keep fighting the good fight of mental health.

To learn more about Fightstory or to donate, click here.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

