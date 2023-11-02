In wake of ‘horror stories,’ lawmakers push for rapid response to little fire ants on Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lawmakers are getting fired up about the spread of little fire ants and believe industry pressure is delaying potential new rules aimed at stopping their spread.

But the state Department of Agriculture director insists the rule changes are a priority.

“It’s all up and down the coast. It’s really centralized in Kaneohe and Kailua. I have an infected site very close to my house,” said state Rep. Scot Matayoshi (D-Kaneohe-Kailua).

Matayoshi is worried little fire ants, which have a painful bite and can blind pets, could get out of control on Oahu. “We’ve heard horror stories from the Big Island. They like to nest in fruit trees so when you pick a fruit, the ants will rain down on top of you,” said Matayoshi.

There has been recent concern about little fire ants in Lanikai. The Department of Agriculture says they are not at Lanikai Beach, but have been spotted at specific residences.

The proposed rules would stop infected plants and materials from being moved from a property.

Matayoshi says the Department of Agriculture is taking too long to beef up its rules on invasive species because of industry pressure.

“If the Department of Agriculture stopped the movement of infected material, the nursery could still sell it. They would need to treat it before moving it off property so this isn’t meant to hurt businesses,” said Matayoshi.

Sharon Hurd, state Department of Agriculture director, says the new rules are needed and coming soon. “We are going to make an estimation that in 10 months we should be through the process,” said Hurd.

The potential new rules would impact the movement of all invasive species not just Little Fire Ants.

“Everybody agrees that we do need to make some changes to the rules, but we don’t want them to have unintended consequences. We want them to work for all,” Hurd.

Hurd says immediately the department favors repeated pest treatments. She says there was a “stop movement rule” for the coffee berry borer, but the invasive beetle still spread.

“We’ve tried it and it works for a while. It helps for a while, but it doesn’t solve the problem,” said Hurd.

Hurd says over the next few months, the department will still be working on outreach with stakeholders, but Matayoshi says this process has already been going on for a year.

