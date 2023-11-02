Hilo man faces 9 charges in armed carjacking incident in Pahoa
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police have charged a Hilo man with nine crimes after an armed carjacking last week in Pahoa.
Officials say Keone Balai allegedly used a machete to steal a car from a man in Hawaiian Beaches last week.
Police say they later recovered the car, along with a gun and a meth pipe.
Court documents say Balai told police he intended to beat up the man because he bad-mouthed him.
Balai is due back in court Thursday.
