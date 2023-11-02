15-year-old Hawaii Island girl arrested in connection with stabbing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police arrested a 15-year-old girl following a stabbing Monday night in Kailua-Kona, according to officials.

Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a community park in the Pualani subdivision around 7:40 p.m.

As officers attempted to break up a crowd, they received another reported disturbance on the street fronting the park.

Officials said a 15-year-old female victim was taken to the hospital with a laceration to her right arm.

The suspect was arrested for first-degree assault and was later released pending investigation.

