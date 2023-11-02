HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions continue, stronger winds with more showers expected for the weekend

First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions persist, stronger winds with more...
First Alert Forecast: Light winds with mostly dry conditions persist, stronger winds with more showers expected over the weekend(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Winds will remain light through Thursday, allowing afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes to develop. Expect mostly clear nights and mornings followed by increased cloud cover and spotty showers each afternoon over leeward and interior sections. Trade winds will return this weekend as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands. An approaching front may increase shower coverage over portions of the chain early next week.

Expect the current N/NW swell to ease Thursday night into Friday. A fresh, north-northwest swell similar to the the current one is forecast to arrive late Friday and linger into the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will briefly trend down through Thursday, but should rise slightly Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend up over the weekend and become rough through early next week as strong trades return.

