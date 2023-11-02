HI Now Daily
American Cancer Society updates guidelines on lung cancer screenings

It's the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S. The American Cancer Society released new guidelines for lung cancer screenings. (CNN)
By CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., and the American Cancer Society recently released new guidelines for lung cancer screenings.

The organization is now recommending testing for nearly 5 million more adults who smoke or used to smoke.

Lung cancer kills more people in the U.S. than colon, breast and prostate cancers combined. But early detection can save lives.

“Only about 5% of those that are eligible for lung cancer screening are actually being screened,” said Dr. William Dahut, a chief scientific officer for the American Cancer Society.

Previously, it was recommended that anyone between the ages of 50 to 80 with at least a 20-pack-per-year smoking history, who currently smokes cigarettes or quit within the past 15 years, to be screened annually for lung cancer.

But the American Cancer Society is now advising doctors to remove that “time since quit” criteria.

“What we found was that while there was initially sort of a decrease or leveling of risk of lung cancer, as a patient ages, the risk of lung cancer increases significantly,” Dahut said.

Dahut said this update will make it easier to know who should be screened for lung cancer.

“Because people don’t have to calculate when people stopped smoking, and by changing our guidelines we’re actually going to increase the number of eligible patients by about 37%, which means about 5 million more Americans will be eligible for lung cancer screening,” Dahut said.

The screening is a quick low-dose CT scan of the chest since coverage is largely driven by screening recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Taskforce. That agency has not currently adopted this update.

Insurance may or may not cover lung cancer screenings based on this updated American Cancer Society guideline, but Dahut said he hopes that will change.

“We’re hopeful that once our guidelines are in place, people will look at the value of that,” he said.

The American Cancer Society said if lung cancer is found early, the chances of being cured are much higher, and there are new drugs and treatments that can help improve the chance of survival as well.

