Grand jury indicts 2 brothers in deadly Kakaako shooting

Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces...
Fanaika Mateaki, 26, on the left faces first-degree murder charge and Paea Mateaki, 19, faces an attempted murder charge.
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:40 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two brothers have been indicted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last Friday in Kakaako, Honolulu police said.

Police said Fanaika Mateaki, 26, was charged Monday with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and four firearms offenses. He could face life in prison without a chance of parole.

The second suspect, Paea Mateaki, 19, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and two firearms offenses.

Fanaika allegedly shot to death his former co-worker — Ikaika Stone — last Friday and tried to shoot another man, but failed.

Prosecutors say Paea then grabbed the gun and also tried to shoot the other man, but failed.

The brothers remain in custody at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

They made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

A judge ordered a Tongan interpreter to be present at future court dates after the suspects failed to answer a question.

Fanaika’s bail is set at $1 million and Paea’s is $750,000.

