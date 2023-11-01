HI Now Daily
Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.(Starbucks via CNN Newsource)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:04 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Halloween is officially in the rearview mirror, which means it is time to get into the Christmas spirit!

On Thursday, Starbucks is kicking off the holidays with its seasonal cups and its holiday menu with old favorites and a new item.

Starting Thursday, hot drinks will be served in four festive cups clad in holiday red and Starbucks green with a mood-boosting magenta.

Starbucks says the magenta accent lifts the traditional colors and makes the red even brighter. Iced drink cups are also getting a holiday makeover with “playful baubles” and “sparkles.”

As for drinks, Starbucks has added the Iced Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, available hot and iced, to the menu. Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte are all returning to this year’s menu.

Holiday treats including the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Gingerbread Loaf, Peppermint Brownie Cake Pop, Snowman Cookie and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish are back on the holiday menu, too.

For Starbucks, the holidays are not just festive. Last year, the chain saw revenue grow 14% over the previous holiday season.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

