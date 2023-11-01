HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nike introduces shoe to help babies learn to walk

The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.
The Nike Swoosh 1 was designed to help babies learn to walk.(Nike)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:34 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nike has created a shoe that may help some parents teach their young children to walk.

The shoe company is debuting the Nike Swoosh 1, which it said will bring a “kids-first approach” design to the most innovative footwear possible.

Nike said research shows a person’s lifelong gait pattern tends to set in as early as five or six months after they learn to walk. Based on this, Nike said the Swoosh 1 can help promote a baby’s natural foot development and is the first Nike Kids shoe to receive the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance.

The shoe’s Flyknit upper provides 360 degrees of support. The shoe can also bend in all directions, which Nike said helps provide children with the mobility they need to mimic the feeling of walking barefoot. The outsole of the shoe is also grippy for traction and durability to help prevent kids from falling.

The Nike Swoosh 1 will also be released in sizes 3C through 7C.

The shoes can be purchased on Nike’s website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
81-year-old Wendell Weatherwax was brutally beaten during his overnight shift as a security...
‘Like a horror scene’: Suspect in brutal attack on elderly security guard remains at large

Latest News

Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour.
‘We heard ya!’: Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announce 2024 tour
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Israeli ground forces are attacking Hamas militants and infrastructure in northern Gaza.
Israeli airstrikes level apartments in Gaza refugee camp, as ground troops battle Hamas militants
FILE - A man walks through wildfire wreckage Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (AP...
Financial recovery, permanent housing identified as top needs for Lahaina residents