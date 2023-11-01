HI Now Daily
Maui fire survivors beg officials to help them secure long-term housing

Frustrations are growing over long-term housing for Maui fire survivors.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Frustrations are growing over long-term housing for Maui fire survivors.

Community members are calling on the government to do more to help them.

“Everybody’s lives are in shambles,” said Tehani Kuhaulua.

Kuhaulua and her mother, Sallyann Gomes-Borden, lost their matriarch, Donna Gomes, in the firestorm that leveled Lahaina in August.

On top of trying to plan her mother’s funeral, Sallyann is still bouncing between family members, Airbnbs, and hotels.

“They want to find permanent housing,” Tehani said.

“You get tired of living out of your trash bag or suitcase or wherever you put all of your belongings, and it’s like, where’s this? Where’s that? I don’t know. It’s in one of these 10 bags,” said Sallyann.

However, everything seems to be out of reach for them.

“Nothing is affordable,” said Sallyann. “Especially coming out of a low-income apartment complex into the market world out here. It’s like, wow.”

They said they feel defeated because of skyrocketing rental prices and various application fees.

“I wish under the circumstances, especially for Lahaina people, they would just be like waive those fees,” they said.

“If we are guaranteed the place, then I can see, alright here, you have to pay these fees. But when you’re not guaranteed the place, and you have to go through seven, eight different places, and then they keep charging you. It’s like, wow.”

“Not to mention you’re up in competition with 20 to 30 other people,” Tehani said. “We understand we’re not the only ones.”

There has been more pressure from the public on the government to convert Maui short-term rentals into long-term housing for displaced Lahaina families.

“There’s going to be more and more local people that move off island because who wants to keep doing this and pretty much surviving paycheck to paycheck and maybe not even that now at this point,” said Tehani.

The Gomes Ohana is begging officials to do something now before Hawaii changes forever.

