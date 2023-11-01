HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza has crossed border out of warzone, family confirms

As a retired prosthesis expert, Ramona teaches technicians at the Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital...
As a retired prosthesis expert, Ramona teaches technicians at the Hamad Rehabilitation Hospital how to use simple materials to build artificial limbs for children injured in the ongoing fighting.(Palestinian Children's Relief Fund)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ramona Okumura, a former Hawaii teacher who’s been stuck in Gaza after more than three weeks under siege, is now out of the warzone, her family confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

They said she was able to cross the Rafah Border and is now on a five-hour ride to Egypt’s Capital of Cairo.

This comes as hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza while Israeli airstrikes destroyed apartments in a densely populated area for the second straight day.

In a text sent to her family, Ramona said she should be arriving in Cairo at about 1 p.m. HST.

The 71-year old aid worker had been with texted with family throughout her ordeal, describing how bombs fell just blocks from her shelter.

Thankfully, Ramona was not hurt.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Mililani Mauka wildfire
700 acres scorched as crews continue battling wildfire above Mililani Mauka
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Honouliuli National Historic Site blessing and Bayer’s role
Honouliuli National Historic Site blessing and Bayer’s role

Latest News

The Maui Fire Department is reminding the public that they may see additional activity from...
MFD to conduct short wildland fire training in lower Wailuku fields
Mililani Mauka wildfire
700 acres scorched as crews continue battling wildfire above Mililani Mauka
Hawaii Island coral restoration effort
Coral restoration effort underway on Hawaii island aimed at accelerating reef growth
First Alert Forecast: Light winds will persist through Friday
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, November 1, 2023