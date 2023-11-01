Hawaii woman trapped in Gaza has crossed border out of warzone, family confirms

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ramona Okumura, a former Hawaii teacher who’s been stuck in Gaza after more than three weeks under siege, is now out of the warzone, her family confirmed to Hawaii News Now on Wednesday.

They said she was able to cross the Rafah Border and is now on a five-hour ride to Egypt’s Capital of Cairo.

This comes as hundreds of dual passport holders and dozens of seriously injured Palestinians were allowed to leave Gaza while Israeli airstrikes destroyed apartments in a densely populated area for the second straight day.

In a text sent to her family, Ramona said she should be arriving in Cairo at about 1 p.m. HST.

The 71-year old aid worker had been with texted with family throughout her ordeal, describing how bombs fell just blocks from her shelter.

Thankfully, Ramona was not hurt.

This story may be updated.

