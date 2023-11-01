Hawaii school settles Title IX lawsuit after being sued for gender inequity in athletics

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest public school has finally settled a gender equity lawsuit filed about five years ago.

Plaintiffs sued Campbell High for Title IX violations, saying it was unfair female athletes had to change in teacher’s closets, school bathrooms and a nearby Burger King while boys had their own locker room.

As part of the settlement, Campbell must hire an “Independent Evaluator” to make sure female student athletes receive equal athletic opportunities, access, and treatment.

Campbell must also set-up a hotline and online complaint system to report violations.

Last June, the state Department of Education announced it would receive more than $60 million over the next two years to build new locker facilities for female athletes. It was part of an effort to bring fairness to girls sports.

