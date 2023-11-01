HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii school settles Title IX lawsuit after being sued for gender inequity in athletics

As part of the settlement, Campbell must hire an “Independent Evaluator” to make sure female...
As part of the settlement, Campbell must hire an “Independent Evaluator” to make sure female student athletes receive equal athletic opportunities, access, and treatment.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:22 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s largest public school has finally settled a gender equity lawsuit filed about five years ago.

Plaintiffs sued Campbell High for Title IX violations, saying it was unfair female athletes had to change in teacher’s closets, school bathrooms and a nearby Burger King while boys had their own locker room.

As part of the settlement, Campbell must hire an “Independent Evaluator” to make sure female student athletes receive equal athletic opportunities, access, and treatment.

Campbell must also set-up a hotline and online complaint system to report violations.

Last June, the state Department of Education announced it would receive more than $60 million over the next two years to build new locker facilities for female athletes. It was part of an effort to bring fairness to girls sports.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kipapa Ballroom fire
HFD: Large wildfire that sent ash raining down on Mililani Mauka only 35% contained
Mililani Mauka wildfire
700 acres scorched as crews continue battling wildfire above Mililani Mauka
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
A jury has convicted a Hawaii couple of conspiracy, passport fraud and identity theft for...
Jury finds Hawaii couple guilty for stealing identities of dead babies
Honouliuli National Historic Site blessing and Bayer’s role
Honouliuli National Historic Site blessing and Bayer’s role

Latest News

Tehani Kuhaulua and her mother Sallyann Gomes-Borden.
‘Nothing is affordable’: Maui fire survivors urge officials to help them secure long-term housing
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
A volunteer clad in personal protective equipment lends a hand at a property on Kaniau Road in...
Maui emergency response officials ignored advice, turned down state help in early hours of disaster
A city spokesperson said the establishment is operating without an active liquor license. And...
An unpermitted nightclub has some of its nearest neighbors looking for somewhere else to live