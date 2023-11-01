HI Now Daily
Hawaii Island police discover decomposed body on vacant lot

Hawaii County police
Hawaii County police(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they have opened an unattended death investigation following the discovery of a man’s decomposed body at a vacant lot in Ocean View.

The discovery was made Monday night at a lot in the Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Officers responded to the area after getting a call about a lifeless body on the lot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

He is described as possibly being Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown or blonde hair, and unknown eye color.

The circumstances surrounding the death are undetermined at this time.

