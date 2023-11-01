Hawaii Island police discover decomposed body on vacant lot

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police say they have opened an unattended death investigation following the discovery of a man’s decomposed body at a vacant lot in Ocean View.

The discovery was made Monday night at a lot in the Ocean View Estates subdivision.

Officers responded to the area after getting a call about a lifeless body on the lot.

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the man.

He is described as possibly being Caucasian, 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown or blonde hair, and unknown eye color.

The circumstances surrounding the death are undetermined at this time.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.