Hawaii Association of Broadcasters holds virtual job fair
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job in broadcast?
The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters is holding a virtual job fair through Nov. 3.
The virtual job fair is a supplemental outreach program to educate the public about careers in broadcasting and the qualifications necessary to fill those positions.
For details on the fair, click here.
