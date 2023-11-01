HI Now Daily
Hawaii Association of Broadcasters holds virtual job fair

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Looking for a job in broadcast?

The Hawaii Association of Broadcasters is holding a virtual job fair through Nov. 3.

The virtual job fair is a supplemental outreach program to educate the public about careers in broadcasting and the qualifications necessary to fill those positions.

For details on the fair, click here.

