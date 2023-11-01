HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Hot and humid conditions expected through Friday

By Guy Hagi
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Light winds will linger through Thursday with afternoon sea breezes and nighttime land breezes, expect mostly clear nights and mornings followed by clouds and spotty showers each afternoon over leeward and interior sections. Locally breezy trade winds are expected to return this weekend as a strong high builds far northwest of the islands. A front approaching the western islands early next week may cause an increase in shower coverage over portions of the island chain.

The current small north-northwest swell will gradually lower tonight, with a new reinforcement arriving on Wednesday. A new long-period, south-southwest swell will arrive late Thursday and linger through early next week. East shore surf will gradually rise Sunday into early next week as the trades return and ramp up.

