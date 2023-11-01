Financial recovery, permanent housing identified as top needs for Lahaina residents

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An assessment conducted by the state Department of Health identified financial recovery and finding permanent housing as some of the greatest needs of Lahaina residents affected by the wildfires.

The survey evaluated the impact on their physical and mental health.

The Health Department said 565 households were randomly selected from a list of applicants for federal assistance and were contacted via phone to answer a voluntary questionnaire. Of the households contacted, a total of 228 interviews were completed.

“The needs assessment provided a critical opportunity for the affected communities to voice current needs and concerns,” said Deputy State Epidemiologist Dr. Nathan Tan. “We connected 64 households with services during the assessment and are now working with response partners to address identified issues as recovery work continues.”

Of those who responded, 26% said financial recovery was one of the top needs of the community, followed by 24% identifying the need of finding a permanent residence and 9% finding employment.

The assessment also found that 56% of households are still in non-congregate shelters and hotels or are doubled up with family or friends. And, despite ongoing uncertainty in finding permanent housing, 78% of respondents reported that all of their household members remain on Maui.

The survey also highlighted ongoing impacts on physical well-being — 41% reported a decline in a household member’s health.

Officials said many households reported a combination of increased anxiety, stress and impaired sleep resulting in a decline in their physical health. Other most common reasons cited included respiratory issues related to smoke inhalation and feeling unwell due to dietary changes or decline in physical activity.

Sixty-eight percent reported that all or some household members are experiencing impaired sleep, while 72% reported at least one household member experiencing nervousness, anxiety or depression in the two weeks before the assessment was conducted on Oct. 9 to Oct. 11.

DOH said it is working with program leaders as well as with external partners to develop recommendations to address the issues identified by this needs assessment.

The department added that all respondents applied to an average of four assistance programs and the majority were approved or had applications pending at the time of the survey. Officials noted that half of households said they were denied by at least one assistance program.

To read the full Maui Wildfires Public Health Rapid Needs Assessment Report, click here.

