Don’t be alarmed: As Mililani Mauka wildfire continues, state to conduct monthly siren test

Hawaii's outdoor warning siren system is tested monthly.
Hawaii's outdoor warning siren system is tested monthly.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 9:56 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and city are set to conduct siren testing on Wednesday.

As the wildfire above Mililani Mauka continues to burn, officials want to remind the public that this is only a test. The fire remains in a remote mountainous area and does not pose a threat to any structures.

The testing will take place around 11:45 a.m.

This will be done in conjunction with a test of the live audio broadcast segment of the emergency alert system.

Oahu residents in areas near Campbell Industrial Park — including Kalaeloa, Makakilo, Nanakuli, Kapolei and Ewa Beach — may hear a “whooping” tone after the siren test. The “whooping” tone is a test of the HAZMAT siren warning group.

Sirens are usually tested on the first working day of every month to ensure the system is functioning properly.

