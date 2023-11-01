HI Now Daily
Couple blame neighbors for bee attack that killed 4 dogs

The dogs' owners are looking to take legal action against the neighbors they say raised the bees. (KCAL, KCBS, DANIEL GIRON, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM HST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PALMDALE, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Four dogs in California died after they were attacked by a swarm of aggressive bees. Their owners, who are blaming their neighbors for the incident, are looking to take legal action.

A Ring camera captured a firefighter with bees flying around the door of a Palmdale home, where Daniel Giron and Rebecka Lopez say four of their six dogs were attacked by a swarm in their backyard last Thursday.

The video shows Lopez running as she tried to get help for the dogs – two English bulldogs and two Doberman pinschers named Sansa, Pancake, Khaleesi and Drogo – while her husband was at work.

Giron rushed home, and the couple took their dogs to the veterinarian. Sadly, they did not survive.

“The house has been quiet. We’re missing four of our family. So, it’s been sad. Everybody has been sad,” Lopez said.

In the couple’s backyard, flowers now mark the four gravesites where Giron buried the dogs because he couldn’t afford cremation after their vet bills.

“I know it was hard for him, and it was just one by one by one that we had to bury,” Lopez said.

The couple say the bees came from a neighbor’s home where they were being raised. They are looking into taking those neighbors to court.

“It’s definitely brought up a lot of anger, and we just can’t understand why,” Lopez said.

The couple started a GoFundMe campaign asking for help with their vet bills.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

