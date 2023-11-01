HI Now Daily
Coral restoration effort underway on Hawaii island aimed at accelerating reef growth

By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:40 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new coral restoration effort is underway in North Kona.

The Kanu Koa project aims to accelerate the growth of reefs.

The Nature Conservancy and the Ka’upulehu Marine Life Advisory Committee have bee re-planting koa (corals) in Kahuwai Bay.

The pieces were broken off during large swells then re-attached to the reef with epoxy.

They were grouped in clusters to enable them to grow in a colony.

TNC Coral Restoration Specialist Mikayla Barnwell said crews were out collecting what they call “corals of opportunity.”

“[They] are fragments of coral rolling in the sand that without intervention wouldn’t really survive anyway,” she explained.

“We see are reefs are in decline,” said Ulalia Woodside, executive director of the Nature Conservancy Hawaii & Palmrya.

“15 years ago, we started working on understanding the impacts to the shoreline and the reef here at Callaway Bay. And recognizing that unsustainable fishing, land pollutants and runoffs cause our reefs in our shorelines to decline in health, coupled with climate change, and ocean temperature rises that cause coral bleaching.”

Researchers estimate all those fragments will fuse and a 12 centimeter diameter coral colony will be standing in about a year.

Scientists estimate live coral in Hawai’i’s reefs has declined by 60% in the last 40 years.

