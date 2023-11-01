HI Now Daily
Both Hawaii contestants on ‘The Voice’ advance in competition after winning battle round

Kaylee Shimizu, of Ewa Beach, and Jason Arcilla, of Pukalani, Maui, won the battle round of...
Kaylee Shimizu, of Ewa Beach, and Jason Arcilla, of Pukalani, Maui, won the battle round of "The Voice" and are moving on in the competition.(NBC/Youtube)
By HNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two contestants from Hawaii have made it past the battle round on NBC’s “The Voice” and are continuing on in the competition.

On Monday night, 17-year-old Kaylee Shimizu, of Ewa Beach, belted out a duet version of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit song “Traitor.” She faced 22-year-old Elizabeth Evans.

Although some of the coaches felt Evans was stronger in this round, John Legend chose Shimizu to keep on his team, saying he believes she could win the whole competition.

Reba McEntire ended up stealing Evans.

Meanwhile, Maui’s Jason Arcilla, 34, defended his spot on Team Gwen with a soulful rendition of Bread’s “Make It With You” against 21-year-old Eli Ward.

Stefani said Arcilla is gifted and that she would actually listen to his voice on a record.

Watch Shimizu and Arcilla on “The Voice” on Monday and Tuesday nights on KHNL.

