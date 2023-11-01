Bodycam footage shows dedication and heroism of Maui Police during Lahaina fire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More body camera videos released by Maui Police show the courageous work of first responders during the August 8th Maui Wildfires.

However, some details in the footage could be part of the investigation into how government leaders handled the crisis.

The videos show officers choking from smoke, dodging flaming embers, and sometimes fighting the fires themselves.

They also reveal key moments that will be part of the investigation into whether the disaster could have been prevented or better managed.

Just before three - the howling wind shoved over utility poles near the Lahaina Gateway - just north of Front Street. A few minutes later - two officers used a garden hose in a burning shed in a yard off Lahainaluna Road. A brave but futile effort as minutes later, they were seeing fires all around.

“Bro, I’m hitting it, but it’s just not going down,” an unidentified officer said.

The video from the Lahainaluna area is important because the fatal fire started somewhere on the hillside subdivision or nearby, and video could prove valuable to investigators. At about 3:40 pm – there was a chilling report the fire had passed over the four-lane concrete Lahaina bypass and began racing toward central Lahaina. “The fire has jumped the highway,” a dispatcher said.

Evacuations became more complicated as the fire crossed Honoapiilani highway and brought down power lines. As smoke crossed those roads in the distance, an officer reported that residents were reporting that “multiple lines are down,” and a dispatcher responded, “We are aware there is nothing we can do. MECO is doing the best they can.”

At a little after five pm, an officer assigned to a roadblock at Maalaea, where traffic was being stopped from entering the West Side, tried to convey the urgency when someone tried to get access to Lahaina.

“You gotta move this truck because we got one firefighter down,” she said. There had been a fire truck trapped and a fire captain injured in the flight. But the officer went even further.

“We got multiple dying, and we got multiple people dying that we gotta get out,” she said.

The department said at the time, there were no confirmed fatalities, although there were unofficial reports of deaths that could not be confirmed because of the conditions. The chief said he learned there were fatalities the following morning.

Some of the communication failures may have been due to the apparent lack of uniformed officers or emergency operations officials listening in on overwhelmed dispatchers and a focus on fires still raging in upcountry Maui many miles away.

The police, fire, and ambulance teams were on their own, sometimes coming across personal tragedy.

In one video from the body-worn camera of a female officer during the later afternoon, she approaches another police officer in a car with a house aflame ahead of them, with water from fire hoses hitting the roof.

“They’re shooting it,” she says to the officer in the vehicle, who responds: “That’s my house,”

“That’s your house?”

“Yes.”

“Oh (expletive). Okay, shoot. "

With that, she runs to warn more people in a large apartment complex.

At about 5:30, back up on the hill by Lahaina Intermediate School -- an officer pulls a hose to fight a fire that apparently rekindled at the site of the fire that occurred at about dawn that morning, near powerlines.

Whether electric lines caused that fire or whether firefighters left it unguarded too soon are the subject of lawsuits.

As the night wore on, exhaustion and frustration were showing.

At a roadblock, many people approached officers. One woman said, “I can’t even get hold of my kids all on the other side.”

The officer responds calmly, “We are evacuating Lahaina and trying to get everybody to turn around, but everyone is being stubborn.”

The woman agrees they can turn around, “That’s fine, nobody knows what’s going on.”

Meanwhile, some who barely survived were appearing out of the darkness. One pair of officers assisted an ambulance crew with a man who said he had been injured running out of Front Street.

After the man was transported, the officers had a moment to reflect.

“This is crazy,” one said. “Everything is so chaotic in there; it’s like a nightmare.”

“Yeah,” the other officer responds. “Scene from apocalypse like zombies.”

Maui’s police chief has said the department is formally reviewing its response and systems -- they will also be reviewed in the courts and by the attorney general.

But so far, nothing has shown that the officers on the street and their dispatchers performed with anything less than dedication and duty.

