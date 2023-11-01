An unpermitted nightclub has some of its nearest neighbors looking for somewhere else to live

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kakaako residents want a nightclub to shut down following ongoing noise and safety concerns.

A Kakaako resident who is too afraid of retaliation to be identified said he took this video in March showing people arguing in a parking lot.

“Absolute chaos that is going on here,” said the resident. “It’s mostly fighting and loud music and just people doing stupid things. Right. On the parking lot.”

He said it’s a common occurrence because The Attic stays open until 5 a.m.

The club openly advertises itself on social media as an after-hours ultra lounge.

“Sometimes, like, upwards of 15 to 20 people just breaking out in fights in the middle of the street,” said a nearby building manager.

“I have a very young child, and he has school in the morning, and it just tends to get really, really out of control.”

A building manager, who also asked not to be identified, said she often gets complaints from residents, especially on Wednesdays and Sundays from 3 a.m. to 5 a.m.

“And then there are motorcycles that race up and down the street that are very loud, and they’ll just do circles around the streets for 2030 minutes at a time,” said the building manager. “It echoes; we’re a high rise, so it’s kind of like a fishbowl, and the sound echoes very loudly.”

The manager said they have a high turnover rate because the noise causes tenants to move.

“I feel helpless,” said the building manager. “Honestly, I’ve kind of exhausted all of my options; the previous manager, she also kind of exhausted all of her options; there’s not much that we can do, unfortunately.”

A city spokesperson said the establishment is operating without an active liquor license.

The city does not offer any sort of permit or license for any bar to operate past 4 a.m.

The Attic’s social media shows advertisements going back a year and a half.

It’s unclear why it’s never been shut down.

The Attic Hawaii has no direct number available online to call.

Hawaii News Now reached out to them through their social media platform and are waiting to hear back.

