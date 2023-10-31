Wildfire burning above Mililani Mauka now 40% contained as water drops continue

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are continuing their air assault on a wildfire burning in a remote area about one mile above Mililani Mauka.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire had burned about 300 acres and was 40% contained.

Because of the fire’s location, authorities can only battle it by air.

The good news is that it’s spreading slowly because of light winds and relatively green foliage.

The fire started early Monday, and sent ash and smoke into downwind communities throughout the day. Two people were taken to area hospitals in serious condition with smoke inhalation.

Air quality monitoring conducted Tuesday found no problems.

The fire is not threatening any structures and no evacuations are ordered.

