HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Two Maui wildfire recovery centers to conclude operations

The disaster recovery center at the University of Hawaii, Maui College in Kahului is designed...
The disaster recovery center at the University of Hawaii, Maui College in Kahului is designed to be a one-stop shop to help wildfire evacuees.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks the final day for a pair of wildfire relief centers on Maui.

The Small Business Administration portable loan outreach center at Maui Resort Rentals closes at 5 p.m.

The SBA Maui County Disaster Recovery Center at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center also shuts down on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the remaining disaster recovery and business recovery centers open throughout the state:

Disaster Recovery Centers:

MAUI

Business Recovery Centers:

MAUI

HAWAII ISLAND

  • West Hawaii Civic Center next to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Office — Open Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closes Thursday, Nov. 9.

OAHU

KAUAI

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mililani Mauka wildfire
HFD: Wildfire in Mililani-Mauka now 35% contained, 160 acres burned
The victim was later identified by a family member as 39-year-old Ikaika Stone.
2 brothers charged in connection with fatal Kakaako shooting
Ala Moana crash
Pedestrian killed in crash near Ala Moana Center
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Woman, 63, robbed at gunpoint at Makaha bus stop
Ocean Safety responds to downed helicopter off Keehi Boat Harbor
Tour helicopter makes ‘precautionary landing’ on small island near Honolulu‘s airport

Latest News

Mililani Mauka wildfire
HFD: Wildfire in Mililani-Mauka now 35% contained, 160 acres burned
The Maui Police Department held a news conference Monday to release officer body worn camera...
GRAPHIC: MPD releases dramatic police body cam footage from Aug. 8 wildfires
Care Waialua owner Jason Hanley describes rows of marijuana plants in the organization green...
Medical marijuana farm owner says his raided greenhouses supplied 1,000 patients
The owner of the Care Waialua medical marijuana farm that was raided on Oahu’s North Shore said...
Medical marijuana farm owner says his raided greenhouses supplied 1,000 patients