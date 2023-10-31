Two Maui wildfire recovery centers to conclude operations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks the final day for a pair of wildfire relief centers on Maui.

The Small Business Administration portable loan outreach center at Maui Resort Rentals closes at 5 p.m.

The SBA Maui County Disaster Recovery Center at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center also shuts down on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Here is a list of the remaining disaster recovery and business recovery centers open throughout the state:

Disaster Recovery Centers:

MAUI

Lahaina Civic Center — Open Mondays - Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Business Recovery Centers:

MAUI

Hawaii Technology Development Corp. Maui Research Technology Center (MRTC) Building #A, Suite 202 — Open Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

HAWAII ISLAND

West Hawaii Civic Center next to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Office — Open Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closes Thursday, Nov. 9.

OAHU

Hawaii Foreign-Trade Zone No.9 — Open Mondays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

KAUAI

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.