Two Maui wildfire recovery centers to conclude operations
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:18 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tuesday marks the final day for a pair of wildfire relief centers on Maui.
The Small Business Administration portable loan outreach center at Maui Resort Rentals closes at 5 p.m.
The SBA Maui County Disaster Recovery Center at the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center also shuts down on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Here is a list of the remaining disaster recovery and business recovery centers open throughout the state:
Disaster Recovery Centers:
MAUI
- Lahaina Civic Center — Open Mondays - Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Business Recovery Centers:
MAUI
- Hawaii Technology Development Corp. Maui Research Technology Center (MRTC) Building #A, Suite 202 — Open Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
HAWAII ISLAND
- West Hawaii Civic Center next to the Vehicle Registration and Licensing Office — Open Mondays - Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Closes Thursday, Nov. 9.
OAHU
- Hawaii Foreign-Trade Zone No.9 — Open Mondays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
KAUAI
- Kauai Federal Credit Union’s new community space in Kapa’a (former Otsuka Furniture building) — Open Mondays - Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Closes Thursday, Nov. 9.
